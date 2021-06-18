Quesnel City Council has committed to a new electronic fare collection system, but it won’t happen overnight.

The new technology will allow transit users to use new forms of payments, including using a mobile app and credit card tap payments.

The cost to the city will be about $30,000 annually.

The vote was unanimous.

Councillor Martin Runge noted that there would be some savings in administration and that the data would be very useful in terms of decisions on where buses should and shouldn’t run to.

Councillor Mitch Vik added that making is easier to pay could potentially increase ridership.

The new system will not replace cash as it will still be accepted as well.

The program isn’t expected to be place until 2024.