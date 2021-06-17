For several years, Canadian residents have been given the opportunity to fish without a licence during the BC Family Fishing Weekend.

Before COVID, events were also going on that same weekend throughout the Province.

Just like last year Outreach Coordinator for the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC, Jessica Yarwood, said unfortunately they had to be cancelled again.

“Usually during this weekend there are about 50 events that happen all over the Province, but of course with COVID-19 and the pandemic unfortunately these events weren’t able to go ahead this year as well as last year just because they take so much pre-planning. We usually start planning the year before they even happen, we just weren’t sure what was going to happen by this June. So the actual events aren’t happening but residents of Canada can go fishing still without a licence on all three of those days, so whether that’s fresh or saltwater you can still fish for free.”

And even though you can fish without a licence, Yarwood said there is a stipulation.

“Although June 18 to 20 is a licence free weekend, if you’re planning on fishing for a species that does require a Conservation Surcharge, so things like, you’re heading to Shuswap Lake for rainbow trout or you’re fishing for salmon in both tidal and freshwater, depending on where you’re travelling, you still do require to get those appropriate surcharge stamps, so the basic licences are free, just if you’re fishing for a species with a Conservation surcharge you still do need to get one of those this weekend.”

Yarwood added to find out if you’ll need a conservation surcharge stamp you’ll find links to all the fishing regulations online at gofishbc.com.