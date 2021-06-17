The South Cariboo Garlic Festival is going to be happening this year in September.

Festival Coordinator Jeannette McCrea says she is going to organize it like any other year and if the restrictions for masks and social distancing are still in place people can follow them if they please.

She believes this year is going to be somewhat normal compared to past years.

Going to be around 80 vendors including food, artisans, entertainment, and a lot more.

Jeanette McCrea says there’s something there for everyone between vegetables and garlic.

No pets are allowed on the grounds.

The Festival is going to be held on the 18 and 19 of September.

Saturday is from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and the Sunday is 9:00 am to 4:00 pm