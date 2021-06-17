Williams Lake residents are once again welcomed to attend Public Council and Committee meetings.

The Public Health Order on gatherings and events has removed the restriction on members of the public attending Council meetings, which came into effect on June 15th.

Physical distancing and masks will still be required for those who do wish to attend meetings, and there will be limited seating available. Since restrictions were put in place, the City has been live-streaming the meetings on the City’s YouTube channel, which the City will continue to do to improve access.

“This change is a significant step in the right direction to reconnecting in person and making City processes more open to the public,” says Mayor Walt Cobb, “We have been happy to have our meetings live-streamed to encourage continued open and transparent meetings, but we are certainly looking forward to seeping people in the gallery once again.”

The next scheduled Regular Council Meeting is scheduled for June 22nd.