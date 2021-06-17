As the province moves into Phase 2 of the reopening plan, BC tourists are getting ready to travel throughout the province again.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association (CCCTA) is excited to welcome BC visitors back to the Cariboo.

“It’s an exciting time for British Columbians as we begin to travel again and enjoy recreational activities throughout the province,” says CCCTA Director of Marketing Sydney Redpath, “The hospitality and tourism sector has sacrificed so much throughout the past year.”

Redpath says they’re thanking visitors who are helping the Cariboo’s tourism businesses with a gift. She says anyone who books a stay of three nights or more in the Cariboo-Chilcotin-Coast will receive a backpack filled with goods to help them enjoy their stay.

Redpath says the sector has done a great job in making sure any people who still traveled during the pandemic have safe conditions. She says the CCCTA knows there will be some areas who may not be ready to welcome visitors back, so travelers are encouraged to plan ahead, to make sure their stay can be as comfortable as possible.