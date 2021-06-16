The BC Centre for Disease Control is reporting only 1 new case of COVID-19 in the Cariboo’s local health regions from last week (June 6th to 12th).

The case was recorded in the Quesnel Local Health Region, two cases were reported there two weeks ago.

The Cariboo Chilcotin and 100 Mile House regions are both reporting no new cases from last week. The week before the Cariboo Chilcotin had 3 new cases, and 100 Mile House is reporting no new cases for the fourth week in a row.

The BC Centre for Disease Control is reporting the Cariboo’s vaccination coverage is continuing to rise but is still behind the province as a whole percentage-wise.

Out of everyone who is eligible (people aged 12 and older), 64% of people in the 100 Mile House local health region have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of June 14th. 60% of people in both the Cariboo Chilcotin and Quesnel regions have received at least one dose.

On Wednesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry reported that 74.6% of BC residents aged 12 and older have received their first dose.