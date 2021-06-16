A Williams Lake Student will be honored with more than a Master of Education from TRU’s Williams Lake Campus.

Jonathan Harding was also chosen to be one of nine valedictorians for tomorrow’s (June 17th) virtual convocation celebration.

“It was a great honor. I started my education here in Williams Lake at TRU, went on to teach overseas for a while, and completed a few degrees in Calgary then to come home and finish my Master off here in Williams Lake was really special.”

His teaching abroad took him to Busan South Korea in 2013 and then from 2014 to 2016 he taught at the International School of Kigali in Rwanda.

Harding said that he was nominated to be a valedictorian by his mentor Nick at TRU and was called a few weeks ago to verify that he was chosen.

Like all graduates, we asked Harding what his future looks like once he receives his Masters.

“Right now I’m really happy that I moved back to the Cariboo and I’ve been here now for about five years after being away for almost 15. I just started a family, I have a 1-year-old and we’re about to have our second child any day now and we’re just really loving life here, back in Williams Lake, being near family. The hope is to stay here and to continue to teach in School District 27 for the foreseeable future.”

Harding is currently teaching social studies and a variety of electives at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake Campus.