A new archway was put in the front entrance of the Peter Skene Ogden Secondary school last Thursday morning.

Principle Geoff Butcher says “There are two posts left and right about 8 feet tall each and they are carved in a totem-like manner and the banner is about 25 feet long.”

The two posts have three animals on them, an eagle, a bear, and a beaver.

Geoff Butcher says “The eagle on the top represents wisdom, overlooking, and caring, the bear in the middle represents strength and healing, and the bottom is a beaver which is hard work and intelligence.”

The banner at the very top says in Shuswap welcome home, welcome spirit since it’s a welcome sign.

He says they did it because they wanted to recognize the indigenous culture within the school and to show that they support the indigenous students.

Geoff Butcher says he wants to thank Jerome Boyce for carving the two poles and the archway on the very top, as well as Sitka Log Homes as they put it up in the school.