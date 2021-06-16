Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Northern Health Medical Health Officers declared the outbreak at Dewan Enterprise LTD, and MIKEGROSITE Consulting LTD, both reforestation operations, back on May 20,2021.

In total, there were ten lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 that were associated with the outbreak.

Sadly, one of those individuals who tested positive, passed away from their illness.

Northern Health Health Officials have also lifted the Workplace Closure Orders that were issued back on May 10, 2021 for both companies.

Officials say both employers have met the requirements for reopening, including providing an action plan to bring them into compliance with a COVID-19 safety plan, ensuring there are adequate infection control measures implemented, and a plan for supporting workers who are sick, or need to self-isolate.