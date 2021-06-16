The City of Williams Lake has released their annual report for last year, and will be considered by City Council next week.

The City is encouraging members of the public to submit any questions or comments regarding the report to the City.

Public attendance is not currently allowed at Council meetings because of Public Health Orders, but the public is encouraged to submit their questions and comments by email or fax.

Copies of the Annual Report are available at City Hall, and can also be downloaded from the City’s website.