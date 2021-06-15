402 people voted in an advance poll on Monday (June 14) in the referendum to borrow money to upgrade the pool at the Rec Centre in Quesnel.

That number, released by the Cariboo Regional District, added to those who voted early in the first advance poll, brings the two day total up to 655.

The final voting day will be this Saturday (June 19) from 8 am until 8 pm.

This time however, voters can go to four other locations in addition to the Seniors’ Centre.

The other options are Bouchie Lake School, E’cole Red Bluff Lhtako Elementary, Barlow Creek School, and in the West Fraser Room at the Quesnel Arts and Recreation Centre.

Residents in sub regional rec are being asked to borrow up to 20 million dollars to pay for, among other things, a new leisure pool, hot tub and saunas, as well as a new viewing area and improvements to the change rooms.

More information can be found at cariboord.ca/poolupgrade