The 100 Mile House Fire Rescue received a call that a fire alarm was activated.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander says “when they arrive at the Cariboo Gardens Apartment building majority of people were outside.”

He says they went inside, cleared the building, and investigated and found nothing except, that a pull station was activated in one of the hallways.

Roger Hollander says “he wants to remind the public that when a fire alarm goes off to not be complacent and to follow the evacuation plan set in place for that building and to go outside.”

By doing this it makes it safer not only for the occupants inside but also the firefighters.

He says “It allows the firefighters to concentrate on the fire or any other hazardous objects, opposed to knocking on all the doors trying to get everyone out of the building safely.”