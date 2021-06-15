Once again a summer tradition in Williams Lake will be available virtually on YouTube.

The series, Performances in the Park, has filmed 8 acts that will be released once per week starting July 8th with recent Juno winners Pharis and Jason Romero.

Manager of Performances in the Park, Venta Rutkauskas said faced with the uncertainty of the summer of 2021, the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society wanted to ensure they could still support the work of the arts industry in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

“As much as we loved to have been gathered back in Boitanio Park with the whole community we started preparing for the concert series back in December so we decided to another online event which was really successful last year.”

Rutkauskas added that it was a learning experience for producers and performers alike.

“Quite a few of them have learned a different way of performing to the camera versus a live audience. For us, producers and I think for the audience, they’re recorded and the sound and video are done so well. They bring something really quite different that we could ever do in the park so I think there are some wins and some loses on a series like this.”

In 2020 Performances in the Park had well over 7-thousand views and Rutkauskas said they’re hoping for even more this year.

The first virtual Performances in the Park can be seen on YouTube on July 8th when three-time Juno award winners, Pharis and Jason Romero kick off the 8-week schedule that runs until August 26th.