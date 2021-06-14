(Files by Brody Langager-MyPGNow)

Over 600,000 people have now received a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in BC.

The total number of vaccines handed out in the province is 4,048,346.

Nearly 76.% of all adults in BC and 74.1% of those 12+ have received their first jab.

Over the last three days, there were 277 new cases in the province.

63 of those were in Interior Health and 16 were in Northern Health.

There are 1,537 active cases in BC.

Of those, 136 are in hospital, and 42 are in ICU.

There have been four new deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,734.

“Our progress is a shared effort, which means respecting that some of those around you may not be moving at the same pace as you. As a result, even though recreational travel within the province is now permitted, check before you go anywhere to ensure you will be welcome.” said Dr. Bonnie Henry.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: +16 (7,767)

Interior Health: +63 (12,206)

Fraser Health: +148 (84,245)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +36 (34,289)

Island Health: +12 (4,950)