100 Mile House RCMP was able to recover a stolen boat and trailer, thanks to a tip they received from the public on June 1st, 2021.

Police say the anonymous caller stated they were considering purchasing a Monterey ski boat from a local 100 Mile House resident.

However, when the caller ran the boat’s identification number from a public website, it came back as stolen from the Delta, BC area in 2017.

The boat and trailer were valued to be over $60,000 Cdn funds.

100 Mile House RCMP went to the seller’s home and located the boat and trailer on the property with a matching hull number.

The police say the property owner was unaware the boat was stolen, but would not tell the police who had sold it to him in the first place.

Police seized the boat and trailer so it can be returned to the insurance company or rightful owner.

The investigation is pending until the return of the boat and trailer.

100 Mile House RCMP wants to remind the public while purchasing a large item to check them through a public website and if it comes back positive to report it to the local police agency.