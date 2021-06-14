RCMP received a call regarding a road rage incident in the 108 Mile Elementary School zone this morning.

Two vehicles got into a traffic accident and an off-duty officer from the BC Highway Patrol Unit happened to be on the scene.

RCMP says the two drivers pulled over and started to get into a verbal confrontation within the school parking or near the school property.

The off-duty officer intervened and separated the two, and once calmed down a plan was set in place and the two drivers went on their way.

Police say the officer involved will be dealing with the two men by the Motor Vehicle Act Enforcement once he gets into the office this afternoon.

RCMP states as this event was ongoing, children were being picked up and dropped off at the school, so the appropriate action will be taken to hold the two men responsible for disregarding public safety.

No one was harmed in this incident.

If anyone has any information regarding the event they can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP or BC crime stoppers to remain anonymous.