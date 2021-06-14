(From the files of Dione Wearmouth staff)

The province is moving into Step Two of the Four Step Restart program tomorrow (Tuesday).

This was the earliest date set for the possible reopening as vaccination rates continue to hike across the province.

Over 75% of adults are vaccinated with their first dose, exceeding the target Step 2 minimum threshold of 65%.

“The data shows us that with strong safety plans in place and all of us continuing to use our layers of protection, we can now increase our much-needed social connections a little bit more. Whether it is traveling to visit family in B.C., having a small wedding or watching your child’s soccer game, these are the things we have all missed,” said Dr.Bonnie Henry.

Henry says while the COVID-19 variants continue to spread, the measures being taken still prevent the spread of variant cases.

Moving from Step 1 to Step 2 includes:

B.C. recreational travel – non-essential travel ban lifted. Out-of-province non-essential travel advisory continues;

Maximum of 50 people for outdoor personal gatherings;

Maximum of 50 people for indoor seated organized gatherings (e.g., movie theatres, live theatre, banquet halls) with safety plans;

Indoor faith gatherings – a maximum of 50 people, or 10% of a place of worship’s total capacity, whichever number is greater – with safety plans;

Maximum of 50 spectators for outdoor sports

Liquor service at restaurants, bars, and pubs extended until midnight

Indoor sports games (no spectators) and high-intensity fitness with safety plans.

All other capacity limits remain in place while the earliest start date for Step 3 is July 1st, it is September 7th for Step 4.

Mask wearing in all indoor spaces and physical distancing measures are still in place until Step 3, and all indoor personal gatherings will be limited to 5 visitors or one other household.

BC has been working with sector associations and WorkSafeBC to help prepare for the transition into Step 3, business owners can expect to see updated guidance on WorkSafeBC’s website before July 1st.