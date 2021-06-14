The City of Williams Lake has opened a new Bike Wash Station at the Tourism Discovery Centre.

Funding for the project was provided by the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association from the 2020 Catalyst Tourism Development Fund.

“Creating amenities that level up our services available to riders is one of the goals of the Williams Lake Cycling Club,” says Club President Shawn Lewis, “amenities such as this complement our world-class riding area and demonstrate that we take our role destination development seriously. The bike wash along with the repair station and air pump make this a great addition to our assets.”

The Catalyst Tourism funding also provided enough to install three picnic tables on the grounds of the Tourism Discovery Centre.