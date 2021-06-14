The Peter Skene Ogden Class of 2021 will be holding their Graduation Class ‘Reverse Parade’ on Saturday, June 19th.

Interior Health and the District of 100 Mile Hosue have approved the event, which will take place in Centennial Park.

The way the Reverse Parade will work is simple. The Grad Cass will be stationary in Centennial Park, and the public will drive by in one direction to help the Class of 2021 celebrate their achievement.

The 100 Mile House RCMP will be on hand starting at 8:00 AM the morning of the parade.

Police say because of ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, no individuals on foot will be allowed into the park during the event, including the parents and families of the graduation class and others, and there will be no public seating or viewing allowed in the park during these hours.

The 100 Mile House RCMP, with advanced support from other agencies involved, will close down the event if such activity is observed.

Families of Grads who want to take family or grad photos in the park are asked to do so before 11:00 AM, or after the parade ends at 5:00 PM.

Police say First Street from Birch Avenue to Dogwood Avenue will be closed to all but local traffic. The lineup to join the parade will start at the north entrance to Centennial Park at the Dogwood Avenue and First Street Intersection.

The 100 Mile House RCMP and other agencies involved hope toy will come and participate in the Reverse Parade to help Celebrate the Peter Skene Ogden Secondary Class of 2021 Graduation Class.