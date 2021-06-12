Quesnel residents will have more chances to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Northern Health Regional Manager of Public Affairs and Media Relations Eryn Collins says the drive-thru clinic in Quesnel has been quite successful, leading Northern Health to extend the clinic into next week.

Five clinic days have been added:

Monday, June 14th, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Tuesday, June 15th, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Wednesday, June 16th, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Thursday, June 17th, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Friday, June 18th, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

The clinic will continue to run at the West Fraser Timber Park during these times.

Northern Health says this clinic is for the first dose only, and registration is recommended, but not required.

Registration can be done online at the GetVaccinated website, by phone 7 days a week (1-833-838-2323), or in person at a Service BC location.