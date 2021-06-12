Firefighters from the Cariboo are headed east to assist in Ontario and Quebec.

Overall, the BC Wildfire Service is sending 184 firefighters to Quebec, and 20 to Ontario.

“British Columbia is always ready to assist other provinces when they need help fighting wildfires, and we have enough resources available to do that,” says Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development Katrine Conroy, “We sent crews to Manitoba last month, and our firefighters are stepping up again to assist Quebec and Ontario.”

Wildfire Information Officer Briana Hill says firefighters from 100 Mile House and Quesnel are a part of the group going East.

“We have the Blackwater Unit Crew out of Quesnel heading to Quebec, and the Stormriders Unit Crew out of 100 Mile heading to Ontario, and one agency representative heading out with the group to Ontario,” Hill says.

She says the groups could be there for up to 14 days depending on the firefighting activities.