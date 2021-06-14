Pride flag at half-mast in memory of indigenous children in Kamloops. (provided by Pride Society)

June is pride month and the Quesnel Pride Society has something big planned for this week.

Ashley Rodgers, Society Vice President, says they couldn’t have a pride parade this year so they are going to be doing Quesnel Pride rocks…

“We’re partnering with some of the schools in town to provide paint kits for the students to paint rocks as pride themes and to celebrate pride, and the schools can put the rocks around their school grounds or wherever the children are comfortable.”

Rodgers says they will be dropping off the kits on Tuesday.

She says they are also asking the community to get involved.

“We’ll be promoting it on Facebook, and hopefully the community can paint their own rocks and they’re welcome to share it around the town or at their house, and if they wanted to take pictures and send it to our e-mail, we’ll enter them into a contest to win some gift cards.”

Rodgers says they got the idea from the Prince George Pride Society.

She says they are also thankful that the City is allowing them to fly their pride flag in Lebourdais Park throughout the month of June.