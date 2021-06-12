A Williams Lake event to help keep unused items out of the landfill has now gone Cariboo-wide.

The Next Free Your Things Weekend (June 19th and 20th) will also be happening in Quesnel and 100 Mile House.

Oliver Berger, Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society Chief Green Officer, said they’re super excited to have these communities participating and explained how they got involved.

“Usually we approach the City or the District Municipalities themselves first just to make sure that they’re ok with this sort of event, having people put their items on the curbside for the weekend and having the public look through the items and take what they want.” Berger said, ” Then we engaged the Societies to help us promote it, so in Quesnel we have the Barker Creek Enhancement Society and in 100 Mile House we have the South Cariboo Sustainability Society.”

The Free Your Things Weekend is a share event for the community so any items you have around the house that you don’t particularly want anymore, but are of good quality, you put them at your curb with a sign that says “free”, and when the weekend is over any items that weren’t taken bring them back in the house for proper donation or disposal elsewhere.

Berger said the Free Your Things Weekend gets a lot of positive feedback from the community and it’s a great way for people to purge their unused items saving them a trip to the share shed or most importantly the landfill.

More information on the Free Your Things Weekend June 19th and 20th, including what should not be placed at the curb, can be found on the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society’s Facebook page.