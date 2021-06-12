100 Mile House Emergency Services were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision on Horse Lake Road Friday afternoon.

Police say witnesses reported seeing a van heading west on Horse Lake Road starting to slow down considerably, weave back and forth, and then exited the roadway on the left, coming to rest against some trees.

According to police, witnesses on the scene attended to the vehicle and assisted the driver who was an elderly male in medical distress. The witnesses attempted CPR on the man, which was continued by BC Ambulance.

The road was closed for a significant time, and Dawson Road Maintenance Flaggers coming onto the scene stopped to help with traffic control.

BC Air Ambulance was also called to the scene, but police say the man was determined to be deceased shortly after they arrived.

Police say they will be assisting the BC Coroner’s office with their investigation, which is ongoing.