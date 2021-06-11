BC Wildfire Service is planning to burn piles of woody debris on the western slope of Dragon Mountain.

The project could begin as soon as Monday, June 14, 2021, and continue periodically until as late as June 25, 2021.

BC Wildfire Service said crews have been piling this debris as part of an ongoing fuel management project in partnership with BC Parks and the City of Quesnel and will now be burned in order to eliminate available fuels in the event of a wildfire.

Smoke and flames may be visible from Highway 97 and surrounding communities, and BC Wildfire personnel will be on-site and monitoring these fires.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on your cellphone.