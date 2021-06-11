The Prince George Kodiaks Football club is looking at Williams Lake and every BC Community north of the Lake City to grow the game of football.

“Northern BC is one of the most underserviced football markets in Canada,” says Kodiaks President Craig Briere, “we looked at that as a whole and thought ‘we need to do something to get these kids active and out playing.'”

Briere says they’ve started with every level of football from Kindergarten to Adult in Prince George, and they would look at using those templates throughout interested communities in the North.

“We feel that the North could sustain and support everything from community to High School, at all those levels in all those different communities, it just needs the right people with the right support to accomplish that.”

The Kodiaks recently hired retired CFL Linebacker and two-time Grey Cup Champion Keon Raymond to be their Director of Football Operations.

“Part of Keon’s role with us in the organization is to be able to develop templates, practice plans, programs, drills, examples, and coaching certification, but also being able to go to those communities and provide on-site assistance.”

Organizationally, Briere says the Kodiaks can help with a start-up package including gear and jerseys.

“If we can make it as easy as possible, and make it plug and play, then we’re going to get more people involved and more people engaged, ultimately at the end of the day, we just want to make sure the kids that are playing are safe, and they’re having a ton of fun.”

Briere says anyone who is interested should get in touch with the Kodiaks for more information.