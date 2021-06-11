Fire Information Officer, Erin Bull said human-caused wildfires are completely preventable and they avert critical resources away from lightning-caused fires.

“Even with the cooler temperatures and some recent precipitation there still is a risk of holdover fires, particularly in larger piles. So if you intend to ignite any fire you have to ensure that your fire is completely extinguished before leaving the area.”

Bull added any person lighting any fire must comply with open burning regulations, which include having ready access to water, at least one person must be equipped with a fire-fighting hand tool, and a fireguard or fuel break must be established.

When asked, Bull said the current fire danger rating is low throughout most of the Cariboo however that can change quickly with a little bit of dryness and as the temperatures increase.

Category 3 open fires are currently prohibited throughout the 100 Mile House Forest District and to the west side of the high-water mark of the Fraser River within the Cariboo Chilcotin Forest District and Tsilhqot’in Declared Title Area.

More information about open burning regulations can be found on BCWildfire.ca