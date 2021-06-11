Canada’s average COVID-19 daily case count has dropped more than 80 percent since the peak of the third wave.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said the average number of people being treated for the virus in Canadian hospitals each day has also been cut by almost two-thirds since the peak.

“As of June 4th, 70 percent of the eligible population, aged 12 years or older, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 9 percent have received two doses,” she said.

The head of the country’s vaccine logistics Brigadier General Krista Brodie said this week Ottawa is completing the deliveries of vaccines to the territories.

This means the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon are receiving the vaccine supply needed to fully vaccinate everyone 12 and older, a major milestone in Canada’s fight against COVID-19.

As of today(Friday), the feds have delivered close to 32 million doses of a vaccine across Canada.

Brodie said Canada’s distribution tempo keeps on going up, with over 40 million doses scheduled by the end of June, and a solid supply throughout the summer.