Those are the words of Quesnel’s outgoing Emergency Services Coordinator Sylvain Gauthier when asked about the water levels on the Fraser and Quesnel Rivers.

Gauthier says the snowpack at higher elevations is still at around 120 percent of normal, which won’t melt until we start to get into the warm weather.

“When we’re talking about high temperatures, we’re not talking about 22,23. It’s going to be once we start hitting 27’s and 28’s during the day for a longer period of time, that’s when the higher elevation snowmelt is really going to take effect.”

Gauthier says while the Fraser and Quesnel Rivers have went down over the past few days, those levels will rise again quickly once the warm weather hits.

As for when the Fraser might peak this year, Gauthier says that’s up to mother nature.