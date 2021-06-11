The Cariboo Regional District has released the numbers for early voting on the referendum to borrow money to upgrade the pool in Quesnel.

253 people took advantage of the first of two advanced polls on Wednesday.

There is another advance poll on Monday. (June 14)

Polls will open from 8 am until 8 pm at the Seniors’ Centre on Carson Avenue.

The referendum itself will be on June 19th.

Residents are being asked if they are in favour of borrowing up to 20 million dollars to pay for a new leisure pool, a lazy river, tots’ play area, a new hot tub and saunas, as well as a new viewing area, improvements to the change rooms and mechanical and HVAC upgrades.