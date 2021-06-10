Housing needs survey is open to the public.

The district of 100 Mile House and the Cariboo Reginal District has partnered with the Calibrate Group for south Cariboo housing needs.

Joanne Doddridge Director of Economic Development and Planning states”addressing housing challenges and forecast recommendations for future housing policies. We really want to talk to people about what the housing challenges are in the whole south Cariboo. We urge residents to fill in the survey and try to talk to us when the public opportunities come up.”

An online survey, which is active now, is posted on their website for the public to share their feedback.