Interior Health is making it easier for eligible people to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone over the age of 12 can go to a Vaccine Clinic, get registered, and receive their first dose in on stop during certain hours without an appointment.

The clinics at the 100 Mile House Community Hall and the Williams Lake Thompson River University will have drop-in hours between 4:00 and 6:00 PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June.

Interior Health says the drop-in clinics are only for the first dose, and second dose notifications will be sent when it’s time to book an appointment.

Mobile vaccination clinics are coming to Cariboo communities in Interior Health as well. They will be set up in:

100 Mile House, South Cariboo Rec Centre, Tuesday, June 22nd

150 Mile House, 150 Mile House Fire Department/Community Hall, Wednesday, June 23rd

Williams Lake, TBC, Thursday, June 24th, and Friday, June 25th

Interior Health residents are still encouraged to register for COVID-19 vaccine notifications. Registering can be done online by using the provincial website, by phone by calling 1-833-838-2323, or in person at a Service BC centre.