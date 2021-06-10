Tim Lofstrom from the College of New Caledonia will take on that role after the Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce’s virtual election and AGM on Wednesday night.

Lofstrom takes over from Tracy Bond.

Wendy Hepner remains 1st Vice President and Greg Andrews continues in his role as 2nd Vice.

Debbie Roch is the new Treasurer.

There are three new Directors on the Board as well…Nadine Martin, Matthew Maglio and Lisa Foottit.

New Directors are voted in for a two year term.