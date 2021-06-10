100 Mile House RCMP, according to a media release, say they received a report of a kidnapping with a firearm in the Merkley Crescent area on Wednesday morning just before six.

Police say they were told that a 28-year old man had taken by force a 23-year old woman from a residence after pointing a firearm at her.

“The suspect then transported her southbound toward Cache Creek along Highway 97. Further threats had allegedly been made toward another woman and child who live in the 100 Mile area.”

RCMP say that event was not reported to them until after the initial victim was left in the Cache Creek area.

Police say the initial victim was located safe by Ashcroft RCMP and is now being supported by Victim Services.

The secondary victims were located by 100 Mile House RCMP and were taken to the local detachment for their safety.

At this point several RCMP sections were part of this case.

“100 Mile House RCMP, along with BC Highway Patrol, a North District RCMP General Investigation Section team and a Police Dog Service team from Williams Lake were involved in the investigation.”

RCMP say the main property on Merkley Crescent was attended and a vehicle used in the first offence was located on site.

This resulted in RCMP securing this site and completing a systematic search of the property.

“During the search, officers were observing a dog on site, which belonged to the household, and how it was engaging with a particular tree just off the property. As a result, the suspect was located by RCMP approximately 50 feet up a 100 foot Fir tree.”

Police say the suspect exited the tree and was safely apprehended without incident.

100 Mile House RCMP say they believe this to be an isolated incident involving a small group of individuals and that there is no further risk to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP (250-395-2456) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-TIPS)