Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Northern Health public health medical health officers have extended the Workplace Closure Orders at two Quesnel area reforestation businesses.

It was originally scheduled until June 9th.

Northern Health, in collaboration with WorkSafe BC, will now continue to work with Dewan Enterprises and MIKEGROSITE Consulting to ensure that adequate safety plans and COVID-19 outbreak control measures are in place.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at both businesses back on May 21st after nine lab-confirmed cases and one death.

Northern Health confirms that there has been one more case, but no more deaths, since then.

Workplace Closure Orders were issued back on May 10th after health officials determined that infection control measures were not sufficient to prevent further transmission of COVID-19 in employer-sourced staff lodging, transportation, and field-work settings.