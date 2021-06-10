The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Cariboo is continuing to decline.

The BC Centre for Disease Control is reporting only 5 new cases of COVID-19 were found in the Cariboo’s local health regions between May 30th to June 5th. There were 8 cases reported the previous week.

3 of last week’s cases were found in the Cariboo/Chilcotin Local Health Region, and 2 were found in the Quesnel region. Both regions reported 4 new cases the previous week.

There were also no new cases reported in the 100 Mile House region, marking three weeks in a row with no new cases there.

As of Monday, June 7th, the BCCDC is reporting 63% of people aged 12 and up in 100 Mile House, 59% in the Cariboo/Chilcotin, and 57% in Quesnel have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.