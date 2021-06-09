Care Homes and Hospice Houses throughout the Interior Health region were awarded a national grant of 7-hundred thousand dollars.

The special support came through Healthcare Excellence Canada’s LTC+ Acting on Pandemic Learning Together program.

Joanna Harrison, Interior Health Executive Director for Seniors Care said both Fischer Place/Mill Site Lodge in 100 Mile House and Deni House in Williams Lake will get 10-thousand dollars each from the funding that was given to a total of 70 care homes and hospice in the Interior Region.

“The money is primarily used to look at opportunities for us to share lessons learned from delivering care during our COVID-19 pandemic, and having the goal of being better prepared for other pandemics in the future and potentially coinciding with our seasonal influenza as well.”

Harrison explained the benefits the money will have on employees and residents.

“This money and the opportunity through the initiative will benefit people on many fronts.” Harrison said, “For example, if we’re looking at enhanced infection prevention of control through quality improvements. it will not only reduce disease transmission for those in our care but it supports the continuous, for example, the visitation from family and friends, and its also at the heart of maintaining the health and well being for our staff alike.”

In a release from Interior Health, president and CEO, Susan Brown said “The people who live, work and visit care homes and hospice houses know firsthand the massive impact this pandemic has had on residents’ quality of care and the stress it has put on families and staff. This special support will go a long way in capturing the lessons learned from this pandemic to prevent future challenges in the future.”