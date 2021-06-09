Quesnel residents may see some smoke coming from the west over the next couple of weeks.

The BC Wildfire Service will be assisting with the clearing and burning of woody debris along the fence line adjacent to Pinnacles Provincial Park.

Burning will begin as early as today, and continue until June 22nd.

Those dates are contingent on the weather, site and venting conditions, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

“Such burns are only conducted when conditions are suitable, and they must comply with the Open Burning and Smoke Control Regulations to limit the impact on air quality in nearby communities.”