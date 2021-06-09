Interior Health’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested yesterday (June 8th, 2021) following an investigation into allegations of sexual assaults.

The Grande Prairie RCMP say they received a report of sexual offences against a young child that had allegedly taken place between 2018 and 2020. The Grande Prairie RCMP Special Investigative Unit reportedly initiated an investigation into the allegations with assistance from the Grande Prairie Caribou Centre.

Police say de Villiers, 52, was arrested in Kelowna with the help of the Kelowna RCMP, and he has been charged with one count of Sexual Assault and Sexual Interference.

Police say no further information can be released as the matter is now before the courts.