The new Officer in Charge of the Williams Lake RCMP Detachment, Inspector Myron Frieson, was introduced to City Council virtually last night.

He was introduced by Chief Superintendant “E” Division North District Warren Brown. “[Frieson] comes from quite a diverse background in policing, where he’s experienced ‘A’ to ‘Z’, Brown says, “He has a resume second to none, I think with his past knowledge, skills, abilities, and experiences, can really hit the ground running there.”

Frieson says he grew up in Saskatchewan and joined the Police force right out of high school. He has been previously stationed in BC, in Creston.

“BC is a little familiar to me, I did leave BC in January of 95′ so it’s been a while since I’ve been in BC as a member,” Frieson says, “It is nice to be back in somewhat familiar territory, so I’m not totally green to BC.”

Frieson says he is happy to be in Williams Lake and is looking forward to working with everyone.