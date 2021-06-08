A group of Williams Lake Secondary students’ efforts helped stop the potential spread of a brush fire.

The Williams Lake RCMP were notified of a potential forest fire behind 1400 Broadway Avenue South on Thursday, June 3rd. Two Williams Lake RCMP members attended and saw billowing smoke behind the address.

The two officers grabbed fire extinguishers, climbed the hillside, and found several trees and parts of the ground on fire, as well as a group of Williams Lake Secondary Students on a hike.

According to the RCMP, the class took swift action and used their water for their hike to try to put the fire out. Firefighters from the Cariboo Fire Centre arrived shortly after to finish putting out the blaze.

“The Williams Lake RCMP would like to extend their appreciation to “I-r” Ethan Reid, Brenden Higginson, Ty Oviatt, Kaleb Alphonse, Nathan Kendrick, and Landon Brink and the responding firefighters from the Cariboo Fire Centre.” says Cst Shane Nicoll of the Williams Lake RCMP.