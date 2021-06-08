(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

With nearly 3.7 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in BC, the province’s case counts continue to drop as 165 new cases were identified.

Only five of those new cases were in the north and there were only 42 new cases in Interior Health.

Of the active cases, 203 people are in hospital, 57 of whom are in ICU.

For the second time this month, no new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours as BC’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,722.

74.2% of all BC residents 18+ have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 71.9% of all residents 12+ have received at least one dose.

“It is very encouraging to see a steady increase in the number of people in our province who are protected with a COVID-19 vaccine. And now, more and more people are fully vaccinated with both of their doses,” said Dr.Bonnie Henry.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: +5 (7,724)

Interior Health: +42 (12,033)

Fraser Health: +78 (83,841)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +30 (34,198)

Island Health: +10 (4,904)