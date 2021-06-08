The first chance for North Cariboo residents to vote in a referendum on a proposed upgrade to the pool at the Quesnel and District Arts and Recreation Centre is on Wednesday.

Cariboo Regional District spokesperson Mary Sjostrom goes over the details.

“The advance polls are actually coming up tomorrow June 9th from 8 in the morning until 8 at night. As well there will be another advance poll on June 14th, once again from 8 til 8, and this is at our Quesnel Seniors’ Centre on Carson Avenue.”

There will be four other locations that people can vote at on the actual referendum day on the 19th.

“Additionally they can vote at the Rec Centre, at Barlow Creek, Bouchie Lake, and Ecole Red Bluff Lhtako elementary school.”

Sjostrom says a mailout should be in mailboxes any day now, if it isn’t there already, that will go over all of the details on the project.

“I just want to make sure that folks realize if they’re going to be out of town, it’s really important that they get out, and whether they’re supporting or not supporting, I just want to make sure that they’ve got their information. There will be extra copies of the mailout at the Rec Centre, City Hall, and at our office on St. Laurent if anybody did not get them in the mail.”

Sjostrom says there is also another Facebook live event coming up.

“The CRD and the City will be present. There will be some videos and we also have a power point that will explain all about the referendum, and there will be an opportunity for folks to call in and get answers to their question. That happens on Thursday at 7 pm.”

The referendum will be asking residents in sub regional recreation if they are in favour of borrowing up to 20 million dollars to pay for a new leisure pool, a lazy river, tots’ play area, a new hot tub and saunas, as well as a new viewing area, improvements to the change rooms and mechanical and HVAC upgrades.