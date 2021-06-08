Congratulations 100 Mile House Firefighters on completing your training. The training was wrapped up with a live-fire simulation at the training facility to celebrate their completed two months. Graduates are now eligible to respond to calls and work towards completing their 90 hours of basic training.

Their basic training will prepare them for a real-life emergency. They will continue to train every Wednesday and weekend until they receive their 10-01 standard. Anyone who is interested in joining the 100 Mile House Firefighter can call the station at 250 395-2152, they do recruiting all year round.