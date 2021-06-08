More than 500 kilometres of Cariboo highways and roads will have crews working on numerous paving projects this summer.

Paula Cousins is the Executive Director for the Southern Interior Region for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“We’ve got a lot of work planned for the Cariboo this year and a fairly significant resurfacing program continuing on the resurfacing work that was tendered and began last year on Highway 97 from 100 Mile House to Enterprise Road.” Cousins said, “We have work underway to resurface a further 16 kilometres from Enterprises road to 150 Mile House, and we’re also going to do a couple of kilometres of area side roads while we’re out there and that work is underway right now.”

Other major resurfacing projects taking place this Spring and Summer:

Highway 26 Wingdam to Barkerville for 44 kilometres.

Highway 97 Williams Lake to McLeese Lake (28 kilometres) and area side roads (11 kilometres).

Highway 24 Bridge Lake North Road to Brake Check (34 kilometres).

“We want to advise motorists to watch and monitor DriveBC for updates when those projects are happening and what they can expect as far as delays go and really appreciate people’s patience as they travel through those construction zones,” Cousins added.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said more than $70 million is being invested in highway resurfacing and more than $20 million is being spent on side-road improvements in the Cariboo this year.