A vehicle incident occurred this morning on Horse Lake Road around 6:30 am. 100 Mile House RCMP were called out and arrived just before 7:00 am. The impaired driver rolled into the ditch just 2 kilometers west of the Horse Lake Elementary school.

RCMP did close the road and had alternating routes but now it is open for transportation. Only one vehicle involved and no casualties, she was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has been released.