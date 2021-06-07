The weather was a contributing cause of a single-vehicle collision along Highway 24 near Cottonwood Bay Road in Bridge Lake.

According to a witness, possibly an inch of hail was seen on the highway prior to the accident.

Staff Sargeant Svend Nielsen says police along with BC Ambulance and BC Air Ambulance were called to the scene just after 12:30 on Sunday (June 6th ) afternoon.

Police say the female driver tried to over-steer in a sudden hail storm but ended up in the ditch.

Nielsen says the driver and the front passenger were wearing seatbelts and suffered minor injuries.

The passenger in the rear seat was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The entire family was airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops and are expected to recover.

The Highway was closed for a short time in order for BC Ambulance to have a safe place to land.