Williams Lake RCMP was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash just after 3 on Friday afternoon.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said the crash happened on Highway 97 near Maze Lake Road in Lac La Hache and when Police arrived on the scene they discovered a red Camaro in the ditch on its roof and the driver a few metres from the car.

“The driver, a 62-year-old Williams Lake man, had been ejected from the vehicle and was deceased at the scene,” Saunderson said.

BC Coroners Service is conducting an investigation into the cause of death and no further information will be released at this time.