The first drive-thru vaccine clinic will take place at the Maple Park Mall in Quesnel later this week.

Eryn Collins, Regional Manager, Public Affairs & Media Relations with Northern Health, goes over a few of the details.

“ It is taking place later this week, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the evenings on the weekdays, so from 4 until 8pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and then on Saturday from 10 until 4pm.”

Collins say it is for first dose only, adding that they are just trying to make it as simple and as accessible as possible.

“ We do recommend that people register but is is not required, and because it’s a drive-thru clinic there is no need to get out of your vehicle, and they will be able to accomodate multiple people in a vehicle to give them their first dose of vaccine.”

There are three ways that people can register:

-Online (24 hours a day) at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/s/

-By phone (7 days a week, 7 am to 7pm) 1-833-838-2323