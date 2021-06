Williams Lake RCMP is reminding the public not to buy gold jewelry from the trunks of cars.

Corporal Sam Nakatsu said there have been two reports in the last 24 hours of a male and female selling gold out of their car.

Nakatsu says they approach people in parking lots and ask for gas money to get back to Alberta in exchange for gold necklaces.

The couple is traveling in a small dark car with Alberta license plates.